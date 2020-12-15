AAP will contest in 2022 UP Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Kejriwal said on Tuesday that if AAP is elected in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, it will set-up a corruption-free government in India's most populous state.

While addressing a virtual media briefing, Kejriwal said that AAP has formed the government thrice in Delhi and has also emerged as the main opposition party in Punjab in last eight years.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has formed government thrice in Delhi and emerged as the main opposition party in Punjab in the past eight years. But today, I want to make an important announcement. The AAP will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also added that the people of UP and members of several organisations have met him in the past and have suggested that his party should contest elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"Many brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh live in Delhi. When AAP formed the government for the third time in Delhi, many people who belong to Uttar Pradesh gave us suggestions that we should contest polls in the state. They said Uttar Pradesh was unhappy with the present parties," he explained.

Kejriwal questioned why do people from UP have to come to Delhi for health services and education. He stated that Mohalla clinics, free electricity, water, good education and health facilities can also be provided for people of UP within the state itself.

"Uttar Pradesh has been ruled by several parties but none worked for the public. Why do people from Uttar Pradesh have to come to Delhi for basic amenities like education and healthcare?" Arvind Kejriwal said in his address, adding, "Why can't the largest state in the country become the most advanced state?" questioned the Delhi CM.

Kejriwal stated that UP has been lacking in progress and development because of "dirty politics" and "corrupt" politicians in the state. The Delhi CM also said that the Aam Aadmi Party would instil honest intentions within the administration, and will prove that good governance is not restricted by resources.

