After IITs, NITs to select students based on JEE Mains 2020: HRD minister

Following the lead of IITs, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility and qualifying criteria for admissions into NITs, IITs and CFTIs. Students will now have to clear only the JEE Mains 2020 exam and should have a 12th pass certificate to be eligible for admissions to institutes under the purview of the CSAB.

For admissions in #NITs & other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, apart from qualifying #JEE Main, the #eligibility is to secure a minimum of 75% marks in XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. â Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak in India and subsequent cancellation of several exams. Given that many students could not appear for all exams this year, the criteria of minimum 75% marks in Class 12 was seen as unfair.

The Union Minister had announced on July 17 that due to the partial cancellation of Class 12 board exams by several boards, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) had decided to relax the eligibility criteria for JEE (Advanced) 2020 candidates this time. Qualified candidates, who cleared Class 12 examinations, regardless of marks obtained, will be eligible for admission into IITs.

The boards had to release the results of Class 12 exams on the basis of a new assessment scheme. As per this scheme, the final results have been compiled on the basis of average marks scored by students in the attempted papers.

