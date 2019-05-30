After poll debacle, Congress not to send spokespersons to TV debates for a month

The Congress party has decided not to send any of its spokespersons to TV debates for a month. The communications in-charge of the party, Randeep Singh Surjewala, took to Twitter to announce the decision. "Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month," he tweeted.

Surjewala also requested the media channels not to invite any party representatives for debates. "All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," said Surjewala. The announcement comes after the Congress-led UPA government was defeated by the BJP-led NDA government in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Currently, the party is restricted to only 52 seats in the lower house. This has led to questions being raised about the effectiveness of the party's high command.

.@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows. - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) 30 May 2019

The Congress has sunk into a leadership crisis as party president Rahul Gandhi remains determined to quit his post. However, the party has been able to evade the leadership crisis temporarily as Rahul Gandhi is persuaded to maintain the "status quo" for the time being.

"Rahul Gandhi is likely to continue as the Congress President for the next three to four months," India Today quoted sources close to the development, as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday urged Rahul Gandhi to take back his decision to quit. According to sources, the Congress has convened a meeting of opposition parties, which is scheduled for May 31 wherein the party will be discussing the possible reasons for their defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Jaitley's chequered legacy at FinMin: Major hits, a few big misses!

Also read: Narendra Modi swearing-in Live Updates: Ministers who will take oath to meet PM at 4:30 PM today