Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Ministers who will take oath to meet PM at 4:30 PM today

Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony: Over 8,000 guests will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Apart from the leaders of BIMSTEC countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, heads of the states from Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius will also grace the ceremony touted as the biggest ever event that is being held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2014 was attended by around 5,000 people. This time too, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 PM. After that, the guests will be treated with high tea and snacks including samosas, paneer items and sweets. President Ram Nath Kovind will also host a dinner -- with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options -- for the foreign leaders. The dinner will also be attended by Prime Minister Modi and other top leaders of the country. The leaders from the opposition parties, chief ministers of different states, ambassadors, diplomats and celebrities from Bollywood will also attend the event.

Catch all the latest updates on the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on our live blog.

3.15 PM: "It is a matter of joy that a new govt is being formed. Country needs a strong govt and it is getting one," said Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Shiromani Akali Dal. He will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the PM today.

3.10 PM: "I want to thank the Prime Minister and Party President Amit Shah for again giving me a chance of serving the country by making me a part of the government. I have been invited to the oath taking ceremony, not been informed of the ministry yet," said Shripad Yesso Naik.

3.08 PM: General (Retd) VK Singh to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

3.05 PM: Debasree Chaudhuri, BJP MP from Raiganj, West Bengal said, "Upcoming assembly election will be one-sided because TMC will not exist. Their MLAs & Councillors are joining BJP. TMC will not be able to do anything in next election. BJP will form the govt there. We will finish them in 5-6 months."

3.00 PM: "He is a young leader, he has a big responsibility, only with mutual understanding between the two Telugu states the people can be developed. Jagan should continue as the chief minister for 3-4 terms," said Telangana CM KC Rao at Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's oath ceremony.

2.55 PM: BJP Ramesh Pokhriyal: I received a phone call from party president Amit Shah Ji, he asked me to be present for the meeting with the prime minister today evening. He also asked me to be present at the oath ceremony.

2.50 PM: "It feels good to be a part of a historic event. Development was the focus for this Lok Sabha elections. As citizens of the country, it is time for us to also make our contribution to the country," said Anupam Kher. He will be attending Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

2.40 PM: Prakash Javadekar to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

2.30 PM: Newly elected MLAs take oath at Odisha Legislative Assembly.

2.10 PM: "I thank the PM and Amit Shah ji for showing trust in me. I thank them on behalf of the people of Bikaner. PM's vision will be significant for India. He had said that we want to remove our tag of developing nation and make India a developed nation," said Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP.

1.54 PM: BJP leaders Santosh Gangwar, Jitendra Singh and Nityanand Rai to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today.

1.43 PM: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief, Ram Vilas Paswan, to meet Modi at 4:30 PM today.

1.30 PM: Nitin Gadkari to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

1.15 PM: Karnataka BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda says: "I received a call from Amit Shah. He said that I should be there at home office of PM at 5 o'clock & swearing-in ceremony at 7 o'clock."

12.58 PM: BJP leaders Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav at Amit Shah's residence in Delhi.

12.57 PM: BJP leaders DV Sadananda Gowda and Giriraj Singh to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. -- ANI

12.16 PM: Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, arrives to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

12.15 PM: Special Envoy of Thailand, Minister Grisada Boonrach, arrives in New Delhi to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

12.10 PM: The ministers who will take oath this evening will meet PM Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

11.59 AM: President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, arrives to attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.

11.35 AM: President of Myanmar, U Win Myint, arrives to attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.

11.20 AM: Raveen Thukral, Media Adviser to Punjab CM, says Capt Amarinder Singh to not attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today.

10.47 AM: Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi to take part in PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today.

10.16 PM: BJP President Amit Shah has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to discuss about the swearing-in ceremony, reports India Today.

9.53 PM: Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena says Arvind Sawant's will take oath as a minister in the Modi Cabinet. "It is decided that there will be one minister from each ally," he added.

9.40 AM: PM Modi pays tributes at Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Memorial, and Rashtriya Samar Smarak.

India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty.



Paid tributes to our brave soldiers at the Rashtriya Samar Smarak.



We remember beloved Atal Ji every single moment.



He would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people.



Motivated by Atal Jiâs life and work, we will strive to enhance good governance and transform lives.



Paid tributes to respected Bapu at Rajghat.



9.23 AM: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not attending PM Modi's oath ceremony today: "Unko aana bhi nahi chahiye."

9.22 AM: The BJP has invited the family members of over 50 party workers who lost their lives during poll violence in West Bengal. The BJP has said all these special guests will arrive in Delhi by Rajdhani Express.

This moment of glory and pride for âBJP-Paschim Bangaâ has been made possible by the heroic sacrifices of our brave âKaryakarta Martyrsâ.

9.10 AM: Santosh Gangwar, an eight-time BJP MP from Bareilly, will serve Pro-tem Speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha, reports India Today. He will administer the oath to all new MPs, including PM Modi. The longest-serving MP is usually chosen as Pro-tem Speaker.

9.02 PM: You can watch the live coverage of the oath taking ceremony here.

A new Council of Minister led by PM @narendramodi takes oath tomorrow and #PIB will be there to bring the ceremony to you Live



Tune in to #PIB at 7 PM on 30th May 2019



Youtube: https://t.co/1eS3v6XiOB

8.58 AM: Navneet Kaur Rana, Member of Parliament from Amravati, Maharashtra: "I am excited to take part in PM Modi's oath ceremony."

8.56 AM: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle receives Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshering as he arrives in Delhi for attending the oath-taking ceremony of PM.

8.33 AM: Narendra Modi pays homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial.

8.20 AM: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Bharat Ratna and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi.

8.15 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

8.00 AM: Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, arrives at IGI airport; received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. He will attend the swearing-in-ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister later today.