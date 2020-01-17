Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express flagged off; check fares; timing and route details

Gujarat Chief Minster Vijay Rupani flagged off Mumbai- Ahmedabad Tejas Express on Friday morning. The commercial run of the train will start from January 19. Tejas Express departed from Ahmedabad at 10.45 am and will reach Mumbai in six and half hours. This is the second premium train by IRCTC after Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express. The train will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in both directions.

Ahmedabad -Mumbai Tejas Express fares:

The tickets can be booked only online via IRCTC website or mobile app. Children below the age of 5 will be allowed free travel and children above 5 will be charged full ticket price.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will have dynamic pricing. There will be different fares for festive seasons and non-festive seasons. Also, the train will not have any tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota.

Ahmedabad -Mumbai Tejas Express schedule:

Ahmedabad to Mumbai Tejas Express will be operational only for six days in a week except on Thursday.

Tejas Express will depart from Ahmedabad at 6.40 am and reach Mumbai Central at 1.10 pm. On its return journey, it will depart from Mumbai Central at 3.40 pm and arrive in Ahmedabad at 9.55 pm.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express feature:

The train is fully-air conditioned. It has AC chair car Executive Class and normal AC chair car coaches. Tejas Express comprises all the modern facilities with personalised reading lights, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, LED TV, automatic doors and many more.

Besides, passengers will get a compensation of Rs 100 if the train gets delayed by more than hour and Rs 250 compensation if the delay is for more than two hours

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express food:

Meals will be served by on-board service staff in the train. Also, tea and coffee vending machines will be available for the passengers.

