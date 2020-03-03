Business Today
Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed new Finance Secretary

Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, is known for his work with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed new Finance Secretary
Ajay Bhushan Pandey, has been designated as the new Finance Secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the designation of Ajay Bhushan Pandey as the new Finance Secretary. Pandey currently is the Revenue Secretary under the Union Finance Ministry. He will replace the incumbent Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, is known for his work with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). He joined the Aadhaar-issuing authority on September 1, 2010, before the biometric identification framework was even launched. The first Aadhaar number was issued a few weeks after his appointment. He spent nine years with UIDAI.

Pandey holds a BTech degree from IIT Kanpur. He also has MS and PhD degrees in Computer Science from the University of Minnesota.

