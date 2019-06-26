Amit Shah J&K visit: Security beefed up, travel restrictions imposed before maiden trip to state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon. Ahead of his visit, a security clampdown in and around Srinagar for the next two days has been imposed. Tourists have been advised to especially stay away from Boulevard Axis. The district magistrate of Srinagar has also imposed traffic restrictions from 8 am to 10:30 pm today and from 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday.

A message circulated by the state police reads: In view of HM (Home Minister) visit, strong and reliable input of terrorist action in and around the capital has been sounded.

As part of their security measures, all senior officers are required to do effective area domination on the ground and place Quick Reaction Teams in strategic locations. Hourly drills must also be conducted by the security forces. Senior police officers have been given the mandate to monitor and implement all such drills.

Amit Shah is scheduled to land in the city around noon and start off his visit by praying at the Amarnath Cave Shrine. Once he reaches the state, he will take a chopper to the shrine, as per reports. "A special prayer is being organised by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board in which Shah will take part at the Cave Shrine today," a source said, according to news agency IANS.

Following that, Shah will chair a meeting on security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre. The meeting will be attended by all security agencies operating in the valley. In the meeting, the state police will be giving a detailed presentation on the security measures for the yatra.

After the meeting, there will be another security meeting to review the overall security in the state and counter-insurgency measures. He will also meet BJP leaders as well as members of Panchayats at the Nehru Guest House in Cheshma Shahi.

Amit Shah is also likely to address the media in a conference in Srinagar tomorrow.

However, in his maiden visit to the state, the minister will not visit Jammu and Ladakh divisions.

