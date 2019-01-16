Anil Ambani left out of Vibrant Gujarat invitees list amid Rafale deal row

The Gujarat government seems to have given Anil Ambani a miss for the upcoming edition of Vibrant Gujarat summit amid the Rafale controversy. Ambani, who has been among the most avid supporters of the biennial investors' summit since it began in 2003, has reportedly been omitted from the list of invitees for this year.

Anil Ambani has been targeted by the opposition parties in the ongoing Rafale deal row, which might be the reason why he has not been extended an invitation for the Vibrant Gujarat summit. The government has avoided all industry leaders who could draw even the slightest negative perception, Manoj Das, principal secretary to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani told The Times of India.

ALSO READ:No Pakistani delegation coming for Gujarat Vibrant Summit, says Vijay Rupani

The list of 19 corporate honchos who have been invited by the state government to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat summit does include Mukesh Ambani , Anil's elder brother and the Chairman of Reliance Industries.

Other invitees of note are Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrashekhran, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej, Suzlon Energy CMD Tulsi Tanti, Cadila Health Care Chairman Pankaj Patel, Vice Chairman and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak, ITC MD Sanjiv Puri, Bharati Enterprises Vice Chairman Rakesh Bharati Mittal, HDFC Chairman Dipak Parekh, SBI Chairman Rajneesh Kumar.

ALSO READ:'The final decision was mine', says Philip Kotler on controversy over award to PM Modi

Edited by Vivek Punj