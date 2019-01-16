'The final decision was mine', says Philip Kotler on controversy over award to PM Modi

Philip Kotler has come to the rescue of Narendra Modi amidst a row over an award presented to the Indian Prime Minister by the marketing guru's organisation. During an interview, Kotler stated he took the final decision on giving the Philip Kotler Presidential Award to PM Modi after a committee in his organisation voted on possible contenders.

"He has improved his country's image and visibility on the global stage. A committee in the WMS voted on possible leaders given the above criteria. The final decision was mine," Kotler said during an interview with The Marketing Journal.

Defending his decision to give the award to PM Modi, Kotler said that he stood highest on the criteria laid down to confer the maiden Philip Kotler Presidential Award. "The concept underlying the award is to honour a major public leader who has given new life to democracy and economic growth in that nation," he said.

I was involved in a misunderstanding with the Indian media. Confusion over the award presented to India's PM @narendramodi by my friend Jag Sheth and The World Marketing Summit. Here's my @marketingjour interview to clear up the confusion: https://t.co/rHmnv86QU2 - Philip Kotler (@kotl) January 15, 2019

Regarding the ongoing row over the award to PM Modi, Kotler said that it is regrettable that it has come to this.

"You know India has a robust democracy. The opposition to the Prime Minister started criticizing the award - which is regrettable - since the award honours India, inasmuch as it honours the PM Modi," Kotler said.

The first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award, named after the marketing guru was conferred upon PM Modi by Kotler's organisation World Marketing Summit on Monday. The award has since drawn criticism from the opposition parties for being 'dubious'.

"I want to congratulate our PM, on winning the world famous "Kotler Presidential Award"! In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company," Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter handle yesterday.

I want to congratulate our PM, on winning the world famous "Kotler Presidential Award"! In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali & Republic TV :)https://t.co/449Vk9Ybmz - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2019

The award citation, as mentioned at the World Marketing Summit website, says, "Shri Narendra Modi is selected for his outstanding leadership for the nation. His selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy has resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in the country."

"Under his leadership, India is now identified as the Centre for Innovation and Value Added Manufacturing (Make in India), as well as a global hub for professional services such as Information Technology, Accounting, and Finance," the citation further adds.

It goes on to list the major policy initiatives taken during the Modi government, including Digital India, Aadhaar, Startup India and Swachh Bharat.

