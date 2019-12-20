Anti-CAA protests LIVE updates: 3 metro stations closed; security tightened in Northeast Delhi

Citizenship act protest updates: Security has been tighetened in the Northeast district of Delhi. Joint CP Alok Kumar said that anti-riot gear have been handed out and drones have been deployed for protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. Ten companies of CRPF and RAF have also been deployed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated on Friday morning that all the stations have been reopened and that normalcy has been restored across the network. Additionally, mobile internet in Assam has also been restored.

On Thursday, anti-CAA protests across the nation escalated. In multiple parts of the country, including Mangaluru and Lucknow, protests turned violent. Two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru and a person died in Lucknow.

Multiple prominent citizens of the country joined the protests against the Citizenship Act across the country. Ramchandra Guha, Yogendra Yadav, Sandeep Dikshit were some of these personalities who were detained. Mumbai saw the participation of multiple Bollywood personalities at the demonstration in August Kranti Maidan.

Follow the LIVE updates on the anti-CAA protests here:

12:44 pm: Citizens offer roses to Delhi Police officials.

12:41 pm: Entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid are closed: DMRC

12:39 pm: Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee detained.

Delhi: Locals offer roses to Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa and other senior Police officers at Jama Masjid pic.twitter.com/lJGoLUveh8 â ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

12:35 pm: Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa: Section 144 is not imposed in walled city Jama Masjid. People here are cooperating and want peace, Delhi police is also working for the same.

12:33 pm: Several women Congress workers who were protesting outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi have been detained by Delhi Police.

12:30 pm: The Karnataka High Court, hearing pleas against Section 144 in Bengaluru, has asked the AG to file a reply by 4 pm today.

12:27 pm: Delhi Police conducts flag march in Seelampur area.

Delhi: Police detain Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee & other Congress workers who were protesting against #CitizenshipAct near the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/Qt4Ndatp7u â ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

12:25 pm: Tamil Nadu Police has filed a case against 600 protesters, including Actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, MP Thirumavalavan and MH Jawahirullah, who gathered at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai yesterday to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. The case has been filed as Chennai Police had revoked permission for the protest to be held against Citizenship Act in Valluvar Kottam yesterday, still, the protest was held in Valluvar Kottam.

12:20 pm: "It is our right to protest, however we condemn violence and anyone who is involved in violence is enemy of entire protest. Protest should be held but it will be successful when peace is maintained," said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

12:11 pm: Reliance Jio confirms internet shutdown to subscribers in Ghaziabad. "As per govt instructions, internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area; you will be able to use internet service once we get directions from govt," it responded to a customer.

12:05 pm: Mobile internet services, SMS of all telecom operators remain suspended in Lucknow, some other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

12:00 pm: Security tightened outside Shastri Bhavan in Delhi. The arrangements have been made in view of reports of possible protests outside its premises.

11:55 am: "This is against the Conduct Rules and their absence from duty to join protest will be treated as unauthorised," said TISS in its notice to teachers for joining anti-CAA protests.

11:50 am: Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi's Dwarka and Najafgarh areas.

11:45 am: Security tightened in North East Delhi; Joint CP Alok Kumar says, "Sufficient force has been deployed including 10 companies of CRPF and RAF in North east district. We've held many rounds of meeting with locals and deployed drones, anti-riot gear to deal with any kind of situation."

11:40 am: "Yesterday a lot of people had come from neighbouring state and lot of violence has been created because of their presence. Today situation is peaceful, it is under control. We are in talks with the people from the minority community," said Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Home Minister.

11:30 am: Visuals from CAA protests in Gujarat yesterday.

Delhi: Police is conducting flag march in Seelampur area. RP Meena Additional DCP North East Delhi and other senior officers also present. #CitizenshipActpic.twitter.com/ksvW4odqCw â ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

11:10 am: "The base of Trinamool Congress is slipping away, that is why she is tense and what she is saying even she doesn't know. This is an irresponsible statement from a CM," says G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home on West Bengal CM's remark 'impartial organisation like UN should form a committee on CAA.

11:00 am: Section 144 has been imposed in Northeast Delhi.

10:55 am: G Kishan Reddy,MoS Home: Appeal to people to not protest. There is not a single word or line against any Indian citizen in Citizenship Amendment Act. I also ask political parties and intellectuals who are misleading people, are you trying to divide people on basis of religion?

10:50 am: Delhi Police: The Police is keeping an eye through five drone cameras in North East Delhi. Section 144 has been imposed in 12 out of 14 stations of North East Delhi. Police is conducting flag march and keeping a close watch on social media accounts.

10:45 am: As many as 30 arrested in Sambhal, more than 250 booked for protests against CAA.

10:40 am: "We have always opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and we have been protesting against it since beginning but like other parties we don't believe in destruction of public property and violence," said Mayawati.

10:35 am: Case registered against 17 people, including Samajwadi Party leaders Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan, in connection with December 19 violence.

10:32 am: Amid anti-CAA protests, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urges people to stay away from 'vested interests' indulging in rumour mongering; assures his govt's commitment to protect rights of all citizens.

10:30 am: Aligarh district magistrate sounds red alert, heavy security deployed in view of first Friday prayers since police crackdown on AMU students protesting Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

10:25 am: An FIR has been registered in Sambhal (UP) against 17 people including Samajwadi Party leaders, MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and Feroz Khan in connection with violence on December 19.

10:20 am: A meeting of United Muslim Action Committee was held at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) head office in Hyderabad. Asaduddin Owaisi, who was present in the meeting, reportedly said we would oppose this act strongly, but only after taking police permission and peacefully.

"As you know in Lucknow and Delhi, there was police brutality and violence in Mangaluru due to which two Muslims died. If there would be violence then we would condemn and disassociate ourselves from it," he said.

#WATCH Gujarat: Shots from different angles of Banaskantha protest yesterday, where protesters attacked a Police jeep. FIR has been registered against 3022 people, of which 22 people have been identified. #CitizenshipAmendmentActpic.twitter.com/k5jmLYOz26 â ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

10:00 am: Another arrest has been made in connection with the violence at Seelampur.

9:55 am: UP Police has arrested as many as 150 persons have been arrested. 19 FIRs have been registered in connection with violent protests in Lucknow on Thursday.

9:50 am: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal: I want to assure people that no one can steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam, there is no threat to our language or our identity. In no way will the honour of Assam be affected. We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state.

9:40 am: Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations: DMRC

9:35 am: Ahmedabad Police has detained 49 people in connection with violence during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act yesterday. Among the detainees, is Congress corporator Shehzad Khan.

9:25 am: "No suspension of Internet in Noida, Greater Noida. Strict action will be taken if someone tries to spread violence," District Magistrate Noida BN Singh said.

9:23 am: Delhi Police has denied permission to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad for a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar today to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

9:20 am: Mobile internet services restored across Assam, where services were suspended on December 11 following protests over Citizenship Amendment Act.

9:15 am: "We have called a bandh in Bihar on December 21 against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The act is unconstitutional and against humanity. It has exposed the divisive character of BJP," said Tejashwi Yadav, RJD.

9:05 am: "There is no place for violence in a democracy. In the name of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the entire country into fire. There was violence in Lucknow and Sambhal and we will deal with it strictly. All property of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for the losses," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

9:03 am: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed concerns over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation's security and welfare. The ongoing violence gives me great pain," he said on Thursday.

9:00 am: Internet shutdown in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur and Firozabad.

9:00 am: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he instructed police to exercise restraint while handling agitations and alleged that Congress was behind the protests. To allay fears among the Muslims, he said protecting their interests was the government's responsibility. He held a meeting with senior police officials and reviewed security arrangements.

8:59 am: Delhi Traffic Police: Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

8:56 am: "Appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji we must also listen to the opposition what they are saying on CAA and NRC. Nation is confident that GOI would take the right measures to implement CAA with the support of the people of our great nation," said West Bengal BJP VP.

8:55 am: No internet in Ghaziabad since midnight.

8:54 am: West Bengal BJP Vice President bats in favour of student protests:

Hyderabad: Meeting of United Muslim Action Committee, Hyderabad held at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) head office, over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Asaduddin Owaisi also present. pic.twitter.com/353oeTuJzG â ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

8:50 am: Sensing deterioration of the law and order situation, district authorities in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Chikkaballapura earlier imposed prohibitory orders under CrPc section 144 for the next three days starting from Thursday.

8:46 am: US State Department official: Obviously, we are seeing active political debate, discussions in parliament, protests by people who are espousing their views on that law, and we're also fully aware that there is judicial process that's underway. We respect India's democratic institutions and practices, also have to talk to India about fact that as democracies, issues around minority rights, religious freedom, human rights are important pillars of democratic societies.

8:45 am: "As long as we are around, minorities will not get a raw deal," said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

8:44 am: People from Kerala behind Mangaluru violence: Karnataka home minister

8:40 am: Website of Jamia Millia Islamia hacked: "Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students.. Jai Hind!" reads the message.

8:37 am: Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations: DMRC

8:35 am: Police sources said protesters defying prohibitory orders attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.

8:30 am: Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing in Mangaluru and they later succumbed at a hospital, police confirmed. The deceased were identified as Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen (23).