CAA Protests Live: Death toll due to agitations touches 9 in UP; Delhi Metro services resume

New Delhi     Last Updated: December 21, 2019  | 11:04 IST
Anti-CAA protests: After violent clashes between cops and protestors in Uttar Pradesh, which left nine people dead, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours. In neighbouring Delhi, which has seen several protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Metro services were resumed at all stations after partial shutdown at several stations on Friday. Protesters had even gathered in front of police headquarters in ITO, Delhi, after 36 people, including eight cops, were injured in clashes. So far, a total of 10 people have lost lives due to widespread protests against the CAA.

11.04 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss the security situation in the country following protests against the citizenship law, reported Reuters.

10.10 AM: Vikassheel Insaan Party workers break barricades during demonstration in Patna against the CAA.

9.50 AM: RJD calls for Bihar Bandh over the CAA.

9.43 AM: A total of nine people have lost lives due to violent protests over CAA in UP -- two each Ferozabad, Bijnore and Kanpur, and one each in Meerut, Sambhal, Lucknow (earlier this week).

9.36 AM: Some people are misleading the people of the country on CAA: Javadekar

9.30 AM: The Ministry of I&B issues guidelines for all TV channels to abstain from showing any content that might incite violence.

9.00 AM: Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened; normal services have resumed in all stations, says DMRC

