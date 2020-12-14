Apple to send auditors to Wistron facility in Kolar; launches investigation

Apple has said that it is dispatching a team and auditors to the Wistron facility near Bengaluru. The phonemaker said that they are in close touch with local authorities and ensuring full support to the investigation. This statement has come after a group of attackers ransacked the Wistron facility in Kolar. Police have reportedly arrested 128 people in connection with the violence and detained 300 for questioning.

"Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect. We have teams on the ground and immediately launched a detailed investigation at Wistron's Narasapura facility in India. We are also dispatching additional Apple team members and auditors to the facility. Our teams are in close touch with the local authorities and we're offering our full support to their investigation," it said.

Wistron has estimated its losses at Rs 437 crore. According to the police, the attackers breached the four main entrance gates and ransacked the offices. Once they were inside, they were joined by contract workers who have been demanding pending wages of three to four months as well as overtime pay.

This is the angle the US giant is likely to probe. Apple's guidelines mandate that third-party staffing agencies pay the workers on time as well as offer other benefits as per rules.

The Taiwanese company also said that they were cooperating with the authorities. They have said that they are shocked over the events at the Narsapura facility and added that the safety and well-being of their employees are their top priority.

