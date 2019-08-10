Arun Jaitley health Live updates: Former FM's condition stable, may be kept under observation for 2-3 days

Arun Jaitley health Live updates: Jaitley's health at present is being monitored by a team of endocrinologist, nephrologist and cardiologist. Several BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Cabinet visited him in the hospital. Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also paid Jaitley a visit. Meanwhile, prayers started pouring in from across the country for the well-being of the former finance minister. Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi due to breathing trouble on Friday is stable now, doctors said. Jaitley was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS after he complained of breathlessness.

10.30 am: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visited former finance minister Arun Jaitley at AIIMS.

Delhi: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu leaves from All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) after visiting former Union Minister Arun Jaitley. The Minister is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. pic.twitter.com/xdqywttE5q - ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

9.45 am: The doctors at AIIMS have informed the Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu that former finance minister Arun Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable.

Vice President Secretariat: The doctors informed the Vice President that Arun Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable. https://t.co/U3s9bqhDWo - ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

9.15 am: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: "Concerned to know about @arunjaitley ji's hospitalisation. Wishing him a quick recovery and praying for his good health and long life."

Concerned to know about @arunjaitley ji's hospitalisation. Wishing him a quick recovery and praying for his good health and long life. - Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 9, 2019

9.00 am: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Friday wrote in a tweet: "I am worried to hear the news of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."