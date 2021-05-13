Delhi sees dip in COVID-19 cases, Centre can allocate extra oxygen to needy states: Manish Sisodia

Amid the vaccine crisis in the national capital, Delhi deputy chief minister shared the good news with the people on Thursday. He said Delhi's case positivity rate has gone down to 14 per cent -- lowest in nearly a month -- as Covid-19 cases see a decline. He also said with this, Delhi's oxygen requirement has also reduced to 582 MT per day from over 700 MT earlier. The central government can reroute the additional oxygen being supplied to Delhi to other states, he said.

"The lower number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is a matter of great relief. Given the current number of patients in the hospital, the need for oxygen has also reduced. Delhi now needs 582 MT instead of 700. We have requested the central government to give the rest of the oxygen to the states that need it urgently," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Centre and the Delhi government have been sparring over the issues of oxygen and vaccine crunch as Delhi bears the brunt of the massive second Covid-19 wave. Many patients had to lose lives in the national capital as hospitals ran out of medical oxygen. The state government has also halted the vaccination of 18-44 years olds across over 100 centres as the stock of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has dried.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in an SOS to the Centre on Wednesday, said Bharat Biotech has declined to supply any more vaccines to the national capital. He said Delhi's reserve stock of Covid-19 vaccine is exhausted, and that the Centre should carry out its responsibility and stop all exports to fulfil the domestic demand.

He said Delhi had demanded 1.34 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines, 67 lakhs each of Covaxin and Covishield. "Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) wrote to us yesterday that they can't provide. They wrote 'we're making dispatches as per directives of concerned govt officials'. Obvious that these are central govt officials," said the Delhi deputy chief minister.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday also warned the national capital has Covaxin stock for only one day, while Covishield stock will last for up to four days only.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has suggested to the Centre that it should share the COVID-19 vaccine formula of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech with other firms in the country to scale up production of the coronavirus jab. "Not just 2, several companies should be deployed to produce vaccines. The Centre should collect the formula to produce vaccines from these 2 companies & give it to all those companies that can produce vaccines safely. Centre has the power to do this in these difficult times," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Delhi has seen a consistent decline in daily cases in the past 3 days. The national capital reported 13,287 new coronavirus cases and 300 more fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate came down to 17 per cent, the lowest in nearly a month.

Delhi had reported 12,481 cases on Tuesday, 12,651 cases on Monday, 13,336 on Sunday, 17,364 on Saturday, 19,832 on Friday, 19,133 on Thursday, 20,960 on Wednesday and 19,953 last Tuesday.

