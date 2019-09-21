Election Dates 2019 Live Updates: Haryana, Maharashtra voting on October 21, results on October 24

The Election Commission (EC) will soon announce the election dates for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana today. While the tenure of the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly expires on November 2, the term for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 8. Reports say the notifications for polls to Haryana and Maharashtra will come first, while the dates for Jharkhand's Assembly polls, which is scheduled to end next year, will be announced later. After the announcement of Assembly election dates, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force, following which the current state governments will not be able to roll out last minute schemes.

12.33 PM: Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections schedule:

Notification date: September 27

Last date of nomination: October 4

Scrutiny: October 5

Nomination withdrawal date: October 7

Date of polls: October 21

Counting Day: October 24

12.30 PM: Haryana & Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on 21st October, counting on 24th October.

12.21 PM: "Election campaigns impose an environmental cost upon us. We appeal to political parties to avoid use of plastic and use only environment-friendly material in their campaigns," says Sunil Arora.

12.18 PM: Special security arrangements will be made for LWE affected areas in Gadchiroli and Gondia in Maharashtra: ECI

12.17 PM: This year, the Congress has formed an alliance with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party against the ruling alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena.

12.15 PM: Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters: ECI

12.13 PM: Crucial states for the BJP

The Assembly elections in these two states are politically significant as the BJP is in power in both Maharashtra and Haryana. In 2014, the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana took place in October.

12.11 PM: The expenditure ceiling for all the candidates in both the states will be Rs 25 lakh, says Sunil Arora.

12.09 PM: These Assembly polls will be commenced as the first set of assembly elections after the Lok Sabha polls in May 2019, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with a thumping majority.

12.07 PM: Watch press conference by the Election Commission of India.

12.05 PM: The five-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra November 2 and November 9, says Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

12.00 PM: TheElection Commision starts media briefing on Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.