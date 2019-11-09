Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev says Hindus should help construct masjid too

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev applauded the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid and called it historic. He also urged Hindus to help build the mosque. "This is a historic verdict. A grand Ram temple will be built. Decision to allot alternate land to Muslim side is welcome, I believe Hindu brothers should help in the construction of the Masjid as well," said the yoga guru.

He also stated that it is time for the country to come out of mandir-masjid discussions and talk of making India a world economic, agricultural and military power.

Talking at India Today TV, Baba Ramdev said that both Hindus and Muslims should help each other to build the temple and the mosque. He said that if need be he would join in the efforts to build the temple and the mosque.

The Supreme Court on Saturday pronounced the Ayodhya verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. The court directed the Centre to create a trust for the Hindus as well as to allocate 5-acre land to Muslims. The trust would oversee all matters of the temple, including building of the temple.

"The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn't be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!" stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi further said, "The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today's verdict manifests India's inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered."

