Big relief! Centre extends compliance deadlines; now link PAN-Aadhaar by Sept 30

In a big relief to taxpayers in the country, the central government on Friday announced extension of several deadlines, including that for PAN-Aadhaar linking, time to invest in residential houses for tax deduction, payments under dispute resolution scheme, filing of TDS statements, and filing foreign remittance certificates. These deadlines have been extended given the problems caused by the second COVID-19 wave.

Relief to Income Tax Payer



â Time to invest in residential house for tax deduction extension for more than 3 months.



â PAN Aadhar Linking Extension of 3 months



â Vivad se Vishwas Payment without interest - extension by 2 months from 30th June to 31st August https://t.co/xRz1SxfzKSpic.twitter.com/hEOLqXzGHh â Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 25, 2021

The government has extended the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar to September 30 from June 30, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur said. He also announced other measures to provide relief to income taxpayers amid the second COVID-19 wave.

â Easing of Income Tax Compliance Burden



Extension of Deadlines https://t.co/v5A2rH1gwDpic.twitter.com/s5M5EOXdGJ â Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 25, 2021

Also read: SBI asks customers to link PAN, Aadhaar till June 30 to avail online banking, other services

For filing TDS statements, the time limit has been extended from June 30 to July 15. For issuing tax deduction certificates, timeline has been extended from July 15 to July 31. For filing foreign remittance certificate, deadline has been extended from July 15 to July 31, the minister said.

Announcing measures related to tax concessions for payment towards COVID treatment or death, the minister announced the amount paid for medical treatment to an employee by the employer or a person on account of COVID for 2019-20 and subsequent years won't be taxed in hands of employee or beneficiary.

Govt announces tax exemption for expenditure incurred on Covid treatment &ex-gratia amount recd on death due to Covid.

Granting further relief in difficult Covid times, dates of several compliances extended vide Notification Nos 74/2021 & 75/2021 &Circular No 12/2021 dt25.06.2021 pic.twitter.com/MzMgpcM8Lj â Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 25, 2021

"Another relief to the income taxpayers is time to invest in residential houses. For tax deduction extension for more than three months, the investment required to be made on or after 1st April now can be made up to 30th September. So there's an extension of 3 months," he said.

Also read: Bank holidays in June 2021: Check out full list