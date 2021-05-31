Bank holidays in June 2021: Check out full list

Banks would remain closed for up to nine days in June 2021, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list. Bank holidays in June 2021 include the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays. Banks in June 2021 will be closed for different occasions, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Not all banks in the country will remain shut for the Bank holidays specified as their applicability varies from state to state. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by all banks around the nation. Gazetted holidays include specified Saturdays and Sundays.

To make things easier the RBI has classified bank holidays under three distinct categories. These are - Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

List of Bank Holidays in June 2021:

06 June 2021 - Sunday

12 June 2021 - Second Saturday

15 June 2021 - Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti to be observed only in Mizoram's Aizawl and Odisha's Bhubaneswar

13 June 2021 - Sunday

20 June 2021 - Sunday

25 June 2021 - Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday to be observed only in Jammu and Srinagar

26 June 2021 - Fourth Saturday

27 June 2021 - Sunday

30 June 2021 - Remna Ni to be observed only in Mizoram's Aizawl

RBI advises customers to plan their bank visits accordingly in order to avoid disappointment. While the bank branches would remain closed on these dates, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as normal.

