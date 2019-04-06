Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB declares matric exam results; here's how to check

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the BSEB matriculation exam results on their official site. The pass percentage has increased and touched a record of 80.73% this year.

Candidates can check their results on bsebinteredu.in. Reportedly, the website of BSEB was crashed earlier due to heavy traffic and that is why the result was delayed which was scheduled to be declared at 12.30 PM. Students can also check other websites like examresults.net, results.gov.in for their results.

The BSEB has also announced cash prize for toppers. The toppers will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, along with a laptop and a kindle e-reader, as per reports.

However, the cash prizes for second and third topper are Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

The fourth and fifth rank holder from each stream will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop each.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) exams were conducted from February 21 to February 28. The first paper was English and the exams concluded with the optional subject paper.

More than 16 lakh candidates appeared for the Bihar Board matric examinations this year. Last year 68.89% students passed the examination.

Candidates must keep in mind that this year they will get the option of downloading a softcopy or PDF of their score card. Once the BSEB Matric Result 2019 results are declared, students can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. They will have to pay a nominal fee for the same. One can check the official site for more information on this.

How to check BSEB Class 10 board exam results online:

Visit the official BSEB website biharboardonline.in/result

Look for the Class 10 or BSEB matric results notification

Open the page, enter all the required information

Click on submit, the result will be displayed on the screen

Take print out, email or save the screenshot of the result for future reference

How to check BSEB Class 10 board exam results on SMS:

SMS BSEBROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

There are rumours floating around that BSEB Class 10 board results have been declared. However, it is not true and the results are yet to be declared.

The 10th result is expected to be better this year, as compared to last year. The 12th Board results have been really impressive this year and the BSEB has created history by announcing the results in March itself, that are usually out by May end.

A total of 79.76% of students had passed the 12th board examinations in Bihar this year.

Also read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Topper Sawan Raj Bharti scores 97.2%; top 17 out of 18 scorers from same school

Also read: UPSC Final Exam Results: Kanishak Kataria from IIT Bombay tops