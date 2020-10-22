Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to AIIMS Patna

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has tested positive for the COVID-19 on Thursday. He has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna. Taking to Twitter, Modi said that his parameters are perfectly normal adding that he will be back soon for campaigning.

"Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild temp.for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning," he said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,08,237 after 1,277 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,019. Meanwhile, 1,319 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,96,208, it said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 94.22.

Patna, capital of Bihar, has registered 252 coronavirus cases, and currently has 2,677 active cases. Overall Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 308, followed by Muzaffarpur (69), East Champaran (65), Nalanda (60) and Purnea (53).

Bihar has so far tested over 95.31 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,41,222 on Wednesday.

A three-member Central team has warned state government of a possible spike in coronavirus cases with Bihar elections and festival season just around the corner.

With PTI inputs

