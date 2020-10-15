Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI continues probe; to submit report soon

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still investigating actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Some media reports claimed that the CBI concluded its probe in this case on Thursday. However, CBI spokesperson RK Gaur informed India Today that the probe agency was still investigating the case.

Some of the media reports on Thursday claimed that the CBI did not find any foul play in the SSR's death case. The reports also stated that CBI will submit their final reports in court soon.

The development in Sushant Singh's death case has come days after AIIMS report ruled out murder theories. A team of Delhi's AIIMS doctors claimed that Sushant Singh was not murdered and dismissed the theories of poisoning and strangling.

Dr Sudhir Gupta-led AIIMS panel re-examined Sushant's post-mortem and viscera reports and concluded that it was a case of suicide.

At present , the CBI is continuing its probe from the angle of suicide. It will also investigate "abetment to suicide" angle. The CBI has been investigating Sushant's case for 70 days. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

