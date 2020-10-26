Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav presents 'onion garland' to BJP

Two days before Bihar is scheduled to go to vote in the first phase of polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and son of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav was seen holding a garland made of onions in dig at the rising onion prices.

Yadav tweeted, "The common man is suffering because of back breaking inflation, corruption and unemployment. Work and business have come to a standstill. Farmers, labourers, youth and businessmen are struggling to make even ends meet. Small businessmen have been killed by the BJP government. As inflation rose, these people used to roam around wearing onion garlands, now we are handing them this."





Yadav did not spare the NDA government at this. He further told the reporters, "Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed, Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs and medical rise. Starvation is on a rise."

Meanwhile, the Centre has imposed stock limits on onions on retailers as well as wholesalers till December 31 with two objectives- boosting domestic supply and providing relief to the public. According to these recently imposed limits, retailers can now stock onions of only up to 2 tonnes while wholesale traders are allowed to have up to 25 tonnes.

Bihar election 2020 will be held in 3 phases for 243 seats. First phases of election will be conducted on October 28, second phase on November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Also read: Bihar Election 2020 date: When are Bihar Assembly polls, full voting schedule phase-wise, results; all you need to know

Also read: Onion stock holding limit imposed on traders till Dec 31 to check prices