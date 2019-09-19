Biz EOD: E-cigarettes banned, Coal India jobs, Oyo goes premium, and more

Modi government has decided to ban e-cigarettes over health issues related to them. OYO has entered the premium hospitality segment with its latest acquisition. Meanwhile, as hiring trends remain tepid, Coal India has announced 9,000 vacancies for executives and workers. Read for more headlines from the world of business and economy today:

1. E-cigarettes banned in India: Modi govt thinks vaping isn't 'cool'

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that among other adverse effects of e-cigarettes, it is not even firmly established if the product helps in stopping tobacco use.

2. Big boys of hospitality beware! OYO enters premium segment

OYO Hotels and Homes recently announced the acquisition of ITC Hotels-managed Fortune Select Metropolitan Jaipur for about Rs 40 crore from UAE-based real estate group Emaar Properties

3. Coal India plans to hire 4,000 executives and 5,000 workers

The 4,000 executives Coal India hopes to add to its rolls will be recruited through competitive exams, campus placements and interviews. The company will hire 5,000 workers through its seven subsidiaries.

4. Slowdown Blues: Why continued low inflation is not good for economy

Rural and urban inflation sliding down when RBI's repo rate has also been falling reflects all is not well with the economy. It calls for a comprehensive policy response to spur income and investment to revive consumption.

5. Infographic: Why Air India loses money

Air India's financial performance has gone from bad to worse in recent years. As its net loss widened to Rs 8,400 crore in FY19, the government is desperate to sell the national carrier.