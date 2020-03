The government's flagship Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme to include package for treatment of coronavirus under this umbrella. All beneficiaries to be included as per existing norms of Ayushman Bharat, according to an official statement.

This means Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries will get free treatment of symptoms of new coronavirus (COVID-19) disease under different packages of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.