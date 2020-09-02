BREAKING: India captures Pangong North Finger 4 in Ladakh

Indian forces have captured Pangong North Finger 4 Ridgeline along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and established its positions in the region. This is for the first time since early June, Indian Army and Special Frontier Force (SFF) mounted rapid mission to take position at Finger 4 heights.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Army had foiled the third attempt by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops to transgress into Indian areas in Chumar, a border patrol facility located in south eastern Ladakh. In the last three days, it was the third time when the Chinese side tried to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Meanwhile, due to China's incessant "provocative" manoeuvres in the southern ban area of Pangong Lake, the Indian Army has bolstered its presence at the LAC. The Indian Army has deployed additional troops with more weaponry, including tanks and guided missiles near the Pangong lake.