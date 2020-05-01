Breaking News May 1: PM Modi meets Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Puri on lockdown plan

12.22 PM: PM MODI MEETS SHAH, PURI, GOYAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to devise a lockdown strategy post May 3. Notably, the second phase of the lockdown is ending on Sunday, and PM Modi is likely to make key announcements regarding India's strategy for future.

12.12 PM: SPECIAL TRAIN CARRIES MIGRANTS

A one-off special train was run today from Lingampalli (Hyderabad) to Hatia (Jharkhand) on request of the Telangana Government and as per the directions of Union Railway Ministry.

10.58 AM: MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called Prime Minister Narednra Modi regarding political situation in Maharashtra, the state government has asked the Election Commission of India to conduct elections for nine vacant legislative council seats.

10.03 AM: Total COVID-19 cases cross 35,000

The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 35,043, with Maharashtra topping the tally with 10,498 cases. The active cases stand at 25,007, while those cured include 8,888 patients. The number of deaths has also risen to 1,147, says the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs. Maharashtra has also reported maximum deaths at 459, while 1,773 patients have recovered in the state. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat with 4,395 cases and 214 deaths; and Delhi with 3,515 cases and 59 deaths.

9.30 AM: Delhi and Mumbai now red zones

The government has finalised the criteria for demarcation of different zones after May 3. It has said that all metro zones including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will be declared as red zones. The Ministry of Health based the list on factors such as number of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

8.15 AM: CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA UPDATE

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,074 after 66 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 24,162, while 8,372 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

8.00 AM: MARKETS CLOSED

India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Friday, May 1, for a public holiday. Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, May 4. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 3.21% higher at 9,859.9 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 3.05% at 33,717.62.

