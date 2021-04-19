PM Modi to chair meeting to assess COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi. The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting COVID in Varanasi. The Centre could also announce major decisions regarding the handling of coronavirus situation in the country post the meeting.

At 11 AM, Prime Minister @narendramodi will be chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi.



The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting COVID in Varanasi. â PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 18, 2021

Two days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In the meeting, various aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccine out of stock in Andhra, CM writes to PM Modi for 60 lakh dose

The PM said together India had defeated Covid last year and it can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination. He said there is no substitute to "testing, tracking and treatment". Early testing and proper tracking remains the key to reduce mortality and local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people's concerns, he said.

The Prime Minister also said a close coordination with states must be ensured in handling the pandemic. He said all necessary measures must be taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients.

The PM also directed that additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres should be ensured. The high-level meeting comes amid an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in India and several states going ahead with localised lockdowns. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in a meeting with health ministers of 11 states and UTs on Sunday, said the rate of death has grown to 10.2 per cent from 5.5 per cent in June 2020.

Continuing its record upward trend, India has reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities, and 1,44,178 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed on Monday, April 19.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

ALSO READ: 'Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic,' says PM Modi

ALSO READ: 'Despite a year to prepare India caught off guard': Sonia Gandhi criticises Modi govt