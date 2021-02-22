Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy resigns after losing assembly floor test

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy lost the trust vote in the Assembly, failing to prove the Congress-led government's majority in the Union Territory. CM Narayanasamy meets Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and tendered his resignation after the loss.

"MLAs should stay loyal to the party. MLAs who have resigned will not be able to face the people as people will call them opportunists," said Puducherry CM as the government loses majority.

Speaker VP Sivakozhundu announced the result of the floor test as the alliance leaders staged a walkout.

CM Narayanasamy accused former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of 'colluding with the Opposition' to topple the government. "Former LG Kiran Bedi and the Centre colluded with the opposition and tried to topple the government. It is clear that the people of Puducherry trust us. This is a government elected by the people," the CM said.

He added that they formed the government with the support of the DMK and independent MLAs. CM Narayanasamy said that they won various elections and all by-elections. "It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us," he said.

The Congress-DMK were left with 12 legislators while the Opposition alliance has 14 MLAs. The floor test was ordered last Thursday by LG Tamilisai Soundararajan after she was handed additional charge of Puducherry.

Puducherry is likely to hold elections in April/May.

Also read: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 2,000 crore highways project in Puducherry on February 25