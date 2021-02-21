PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 2,000 crore highways project in Puducherry on February 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of four-lane highways projectworth Rs 2,000 crore during his visit to poll-bound Puducherry on February 25.

According to official sources, the project would cover Karaikal district on the Villupuram to Nagapattinam highways. The Prime Minister would also lay foundations of Rs 491 crore campus of Karaikal branch of the JIPMER and a minor port worth Rs 44 crore being developed under Sagar Mala scheme here.

He would also declare open the reconstructed structure of Puducherry Municipal office (Mairie), which had been raised at a cost of Rs 14.83 crores under Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project.

The building was earlier slated for inauguration on February 11. The PM would unveil all these projects at the A P J Abdul Kalam Convention Centre in JIPMER campus through video conference mode.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters that Modi would address a public meeting here hereafter participating in the government functions at JIPMER. Noting that the Prime Minister's visit was important, he alleged that the Congress government has done nothing for the development of Puducherry.

On the coming assembly elections, he asserted that the BJP led alliance was poised to register a historic win in the polls. "Our focus would be on development of Puducherry post elections and to provide employment to the youth," he added.

