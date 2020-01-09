Budget 2020: 'FM indisposed?' asks Tharoor on Nirmala's absence as PM Modi, ministers meet economists

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as well as the Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur's joint absence from the Prime Minister's pre-Budget meeting with economists didn't go unnoticed as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter questioning why she didn't attend the meet.

In a departure from his eloquent tweets, Tharoor simply posted: "What's going on here? Finance Minister indisposed?"

PM Narendra Modi was accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, and MSME and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in the meeting with economists held at Niti Aayog on Thursday. Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, as well as PM-EAC Chairman Bibek Debroy were also in attendance.

In a rebuttal, FM Sitharaman clarified that she has already met economists as part of her pre-Budget consultations. In her reply to Tharoor, FM Sitharaman's office tweeted that she "has already met industrialists, experts, and economists during the pre-budget consultations". "Also, she has been meeting and interacting with representatives and stakeholders from various industries for many months now," the tweet added.

Sir, the minister has already met industrialists, experts, and economists during the pre-budget consultations.

The PM's meeting began at 11:15 am and went on till 11:45 am. Meanwhile, FM's interaction with party leaders began at 10.30 am and continued till 2 pm. She was interacting with national office-bearers, spokespersons, Morcha members, departments, publications and think-tanks of BJP at the party's headquarters in Delhi as part of her pre-Budget consultations.

The agenda for PM's meeting included issues related to agriculture and infrastructure sectors as well as measures to boost economic growth.

This isn't the first time Tharoor was poking the finance minister. In an earlier tweet, Tharoor had also questioned the absence of Finance Minister from a meeting between the Prime Minister and business tycoons of the country on Wednesday.

