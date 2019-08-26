CCD founder VG Siddhartha's father passes away, funeral in Chikmagalur

Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha's father passed away at a private hospital in Mysore on Sunday. Gangaiah Hegde was admitted to Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda hospital two months ago.

Hegde was suffering a head injury and was in coma for some time. His cremation will take place in Chikmagalur district at around 4:30 pm on Monday, August 26.

The 96-year-old passed away almost a month after his son's demise. Siddhartha went missing on July 29 from the Nethravathi dam, later his body was recovered after 36 hours of frantic search on the banks of Nethravathi River, near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on July 31.

Hegde was a coffee planter in Chikmagaluru district of Karnataka. Hegde looked after his over 130- year-old coffee plantations in Chetanahalli, Mudigere taluk. He was born to Veerappa Hegde and Sheshamma Heggadithi on February 6, 1924.

