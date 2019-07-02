Economic Survey to touch upon agriculture issues, ease of doing business, investment boost

Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian will table the Economic Survey before the Parliament on Thursday. It will be presented a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the first full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government after it came back to power.

"Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019," Subramanian said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Modi government is expected focus on issues plaguing the Indian economy in its first Economic Survey since its return. The areas of concern that are likely to be addressed in the Economic Survey include the longstanding job crisis, worsening employment scenario, agriculture sector, ease of doing business, incentives to boost investments, consumption slump, among others.

Prepared under the guidance of the CEA and the Finance Ministry, the Economic Survey presents the ministry's view on the economic development of the country during the previous fiscal. It also looks into the impact of key policy initiatives by the government.

The Economic Survey is presented before the Parliament a day before the Union Budget. No Economic Survey was presented ahead of the Interim Budget earlier this year.

On Thursday, CEA KV Subramanian will present his first Economic Survey. A day later, Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first Union Budget in the Parliament.

