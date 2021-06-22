Centre asks ICAI to form 7-member taskforce to look into glitches in new I-T portal

The Finance Ministry has asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to form a seven-member task force to look into technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal.

Earlier today, the ICAI, during a meeting with Finance Ministry officials and Infosys representatives, made a presentation on various problems being faced on the new e-filing portal.

The ICAI was assured that the issues will be resolved at the earliest. Taking cognizance of the matter, a team of seven members was formed by ICAI chief Nihar N Jambusaria to analyse the issues.

On June 16, the ministry had sought written representations from stakeholders regarding glitches or issues faced on the new portal. Infosys, at the company's annual shareholders' meeting on June 19, said that it was working to resolve the issues and had already succeeded on some fronts.

However, responding to the ministry's invitation for comments on the new portal, stakeholders highlighted continued glitches such as inability to view past e-filed returns, longer loading time of the web page, weak user interface and inability to view old demand, grievances and intimation orders.

Tax consultants also submitted their representations pertaining to technical and performance issues, including missing data and modules which are not working. Some consultants had suggested that the old e-filing portal should remain active till the time the new portal stabilises and in the meantime, beta testing be carried out to resolve the issues faced by users.

On June 8, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had taken to Twitter to ask Infosys and its chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix the technical glitches on the portal. Responding to her tweet, Nilekani said Infosys was working to address the issues and it expected the system to stabilise in a week.

Today's meeting was also attended by Sitharaman, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBDT Chairman Jagannath Mohapatra and other officials.

