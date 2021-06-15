Glitches in new I-T portal: FinMin officials to meet Infosys representatives on June 22

Senior officials of the finance ministry will hold a meeting with Infosys to discuss the glitches in the recently launched e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department on June 22. Other stakeholders, including members from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), auditors, consultants and taxpayers will also be a part of the interaction.

"The new portal has been fraught with several technical glitches/issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience. Written representations on the problems/difficulties faced in the portal have also been invited from the stakeholders," the finance ministry said.

The representatives from the Infosys team will also be present to answer queries, clarify issues, and receive inputs on the working of the portal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by the taxpayers, the statement said.

Infosys co-founder and its chairman Nandan Nilekani last week had said he and his team were working to resolve issues observed on Day 1 of the launch of the new e-filing income tax platform.

"The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end-user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," he tweeted.

His reaction came after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked Infosys, which is the vendor of the new I-T portal, and Nilekani to fix technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal.

The e-filing portal 2.0, the new income tax filing portal, was launched on June 7. The FM said she has been receiving "grievances and glitches" concerning the new income tax e-filing portal, and that ease in compliance for taxpayers is the top priority for the Centre.

Some users also complained about social media that certain features were taking longer than usual to load in the new portal. Some, however, praised the new facilities.

After the remake, the new URL http://incometax.gov.in replaced the long-existing http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The home page of the new website, as per the income tax department, is an "all-new portal with features that make e-filing easier for you!"

"The portal has been developed as a mission mode project under the national e-governance plan. The objective of this portal is to provide a single window to the income tax-related services for taxpayers and other stakeholders," it said.

