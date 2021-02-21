Centre should find a solution on rising fuel prices: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern over increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, and urged the government to take cognizance of it and find a solution.

In a Hindi tweet, Mayawati said, "The prices of essential items like petrol, diesel and cooking gas (LPG) are increasing in an uncontrolled manner after government control over the prices were removed. It has created problems everywhere, and lives of the people are affected. The government should take cognizance of the seriousness of the situation and find a solution."

"The increase in additional taxes, especially on petrol and diesel, by the Centre and states is resulting in sky-rocketing prices, and the burden is increasing almost everyday on crores of poor and unemployed people. Has the Constitution ensured such a welfare state principle," she said in another tweet.





