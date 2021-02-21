Petrol, diesel prices unchanged today after hitting record highs; check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday, February 21, remain unchanged after rising for 12 consecutive days as international crude oil rates stabilised, according to price notification from state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Fuel prices touched new highs across metros on Saturday, February 20, while having already crossed Rs 100 in several non-metro cities earlier. Petrol and diesel in Delhi remained constant at Rs 90.58 and Rs 80.97 a litre, respectively, while they stayed at Rs 97 and Rs 88.60 per litre in Mumbai.

In February, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 4.29 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.31 per litre in Delhi so far.

Prices of the two fuels have increased around 24 times this year, with petrol and diesel rates hiked by Rs 6.87 and Rs 7.1 per litre respectively in 2021.

Petrol above Rs 100 in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh:

In Madhya Pradesh, petrol prices have surpassed the Rs 100-mark in cities like Anupur ( Rs 100.95/litre), Badwani (Rs 100.9/litre); Balaghat (Rs 100.03), Burhanpur (Rs 100.21/litre); Chhindwara (Rs 100.07/litre); Dindori (Rs 100.21); Harda (Rs 100.17/ litre); Neemach (Rs 100.19/litre); Panna (Rs 100.45/litre); Rewa (Rs 101.02/litre); Shahdol (Rs 100.85/litre); Sheopur (Rs 100.45/litre) and Umaria (Rs 100.36/litre).

Similarly, in Rajasthan's Ganganagar and Hanumangarh petrol rates stand at Rs 100.83/litre and Rs 100.82/litre, respectively.

Amid skyrocketing fuel prices, opposition parties are slamming the Centre and have demanded an answer from PM Modi on why people are being made to pay so much when international crude oil prices are low.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the government has become a "curse" for people as it has imposed high taxes on petrol and diesel.

On the other hand, PM Modi blamed the erstwhile UPA government for the current hike in fuel prices. The prime minister said that if the previous government had focused on reducing India's energy import dependence the fuel prices would not have jumped to this level.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, February 20 - Rs 90.58/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, February 20-Rs 97/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, February 20-Rs 92.59/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, February 20-Rs 91.78/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, February 20-Rs 94.18/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, February 20-Rs 92.54/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, February 20 - Rs 88.54/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, February 20-Rs 88.92/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today