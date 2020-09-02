Chidambaram digs up PM Modi's 2013 tweet to attack govt on failing economy

Congress leader P Chidambaram has launched another scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. This time the former finance minister has used PM Modi's own words against him albeit the words are from a time when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Chidambaram tweeted a screengrab of one of PM's tweet from 2013. At that time Chidambaram was the Finance Minister of India under the Congress-led UPA government. In his 2013 tweet, CM Modi had targeted Chidambaram for his handling of the Indian economy. Modi had written, "Economy is in trouble, youth want jobs. Devote more time to economics not petty politics. Chidambaram ji, please focus on the job at hand!".

Tweeting the screengrab, Chidambaram wrote, "I have to say the same thing to the Honourable Prime Minister!".

I have to say the same thing to the Honourable Prime Minister! pic.twitter.com/reNmp84mRu - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2020

P Chidambaram and other Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi have been attacking the PM and the BJP-led government over the state of the country's economy. On August 31, it was revealed that India's GDP growth had contracted by 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of FY20-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Important sectors have seen a sharp decline. The manufacturing sector is down 39.3 per cent, construction is down by 50.3 per cent and trade, hotels, transport and communications by 47 per cent.

Congress leaders have accused the BJP of repeatedly ignoring warnings from economists on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian economy.

Chidambaram has said that several experts had warned the BJP-led government of the negative effects of the COVID-19 on the economy and that it could take many months before the economy is back on track.

Also Read: India's GDP contracts 23.9% in Q1; construction, manufacturing, trade bear the brunt

Also Read: Drop in Q1 GDP on expected lines; India on a V-shape recovery path: CEA K Subramanian