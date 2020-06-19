China's India investment shows energy, tech bias; $15 billion invested since 2007

India received $14.75 billion worth of investments from Chinese entities during the 2007-19 period, indicates the China Global Investment Tracker (CGIT), a database maintained by the American Enterprise Institute and Heritage Foundation. The data shows that 23 out of the 43 investments tracked by CGIT were in greenfield projects.

The data set covering China's global investment and construction points out that of the transactions it has recorded, seven were in the energy sector and five in the technology sector. Metals, transport, real estate, tourism, agriculture, entertainment and health were the ones that saw Chinese investments during the period.

Of all the years, the last two years saw maximum number of Chinese firms investing in India. In 2018, 10 major Chinese investments were announced, including the ones in Zomato and Swiggy. In 2019, there were eight investments, including the ones in Makemytrip and PayTM.

