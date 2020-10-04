CNG prices cut in Delhi by Rs 1.53, piped cooking gas by Rs 1.05

CNG and piped cooking gas price in the national capital and adjoining cities was on Saturday cut in sync with a reduction in natural gas prices. Indraprastha Gas Ltd in a statement said the CNG price in Delhi will be reduced by Rs 1.53 per kg in Delhi and by Rs 1.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The new consumer price of Rs 42.70 per kg in Delhi and Rs 48.38 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on October 4, 2020, it said.

The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar would be Rs 56.55 per kg, in Karnal & Kaithal would be Rs 50.68 per kg, in Rewari & Gurugram would be Rs 53.40 per kg and in district Kanpur would be Rs 59.80 per kg.

Along with automobile segment, the benefit of reduction in gas prices has been extended to the household segment also.

IGL will cut piped cooking gas (PNG) prices effective October 4 across all cities.

The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been decreased by Rs 1.05 per scm from Rs 28.55 per scm to Rs 27.50 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 27.45 per scm, which has gone down by Re 1 per scm from Rs 28.45 per scm.In Karnal and Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be Rs 27.55 per scm, which has been reduced by Rs 1.05 per scm.

The revised PNG price in Gurugram would be Rs 28.20 per scm, and in Muzzafarnagar would be Rs 32.75 per scm. IGL is supplying PNG to around 9.5 lakh households in Delhi and around 5 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzzafarnagar, Karnal and Rewari.

"With the revised price, CNG would offer over 62 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol-driven vehicles at the current level of prices in Delhi. When compared to diesel-driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at revised price would be over around 40 per cent," IGL said.

