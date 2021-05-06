'Consignment not pending,' says CBIC on reports of oxygen concentrators awaiting Customs' clearance

Amid reports that a consignment of oxygen concentrators is awaiting clearance from the Customs authorities, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has stated no such consignment is pending at the Customs Department warehouse.

The board mentioned that it is in fact expediting all consignments and this news is factually incorrect and has no basis. The CBIC further noted that goods like oxygen and related equipment are being given the topmost priority for clearance and processing over other goods.

While Nodal Officers of the department get monitoring and clearance related alerts on email, senior officers are monitoring any pendency of COVID-related imports. The central body added oxygen concentrators either get delivered to identified tertiary care institutions and the relief material has been dispatched via road and air as well.

Recently, the matter of 3,000 oxygen concentrators lying with the Customs authorities came up before the Delhi High Court.

The Ministry of Finance also took to Twitter to clarify this matter on May 3 (Monday). The official Finance Ministry handle stated, "We have again checked with our field formations and there is no such consignment lying with the Customs. However, since a photograph has also been put on Twitter, if anybody has information as to where it is lying, the same may be informed to us and we will take immediate action."

India has imported oxygen concentrators from China (1,000), Ireland (700), UK has sent four consignments (95+120+280+174), Mauritius (200), Thailand (30) and Russia (20). Apart from these countries, Taiwan has also sent 150 oxygen concentrators.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

