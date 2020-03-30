Coronavirus: 65-year-old man in Mohali with no travel history tests positive

A 65-year-old man from Dashmesh Nagar of Nayagaon in Mohali, Punjab tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the district to 7. The latest coronavirus positive patient from Mohali has no travel history. The patient is currently admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

"He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. Now his test report for coronavirus has come positive. We are tracing all his contacts and their tests will be conducted," Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said.

Authorities in Mohali have sealed the entire Dashmesh Nagar area and are attempting to find out his contacts for screening.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the authorities in Mohali have taken the second sample of a 27-year-old woman in Mohali who tested coronavirus positive recently. Her first review report turned out negative. She is the friend of the first coronavirus patient of the district, a 23-year-old woman staying in Sector 21, Chandigarh who returned from London on March 15 via Amritsar. The woman had tested positive for the deadly virus on March 21 after she went to pick her friend from the Amritsar airport.

As of now, 15,24,266 passengers have been screened at airports across the country, according to Health Ministry. Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1,170 so far and more than 30 deaths have been reported. Maharashtra has reported 215 coronavirus positive cases, highest across the country, including 9 deaths.

