Coronavirus crisis: 8,171 new cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 tally close to 2 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally surged to 1.98 lakh on Tuesday as the country registered 8,171 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs' data suggests. The total number of cases in the country now stand at 1,98,706, including 97,581 active cases, 95,526 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths. India is now the seventh-worst hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy, according to the WHO's coronavirus tracker.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India with 70,013 cases, including 37,543 active cases, 30,108 cured or discharged and 2,362 deaths. The state is followed by Tamil Nadu with 23,495 cases, including 10,141 active cases, 13,170 recoveries and 184 deaths. Delhi has recorded a total of 20,834 cases including 11,565 active cases, 8,746 recoveries and 523 deaths.

Globally, close to 62 lakh people have tested positive for the dreaded virus infection ever since it was first reported in China last December, while more than 3.72 lakh have lost their lives. However, close to 27 lakh have recovered worldwide since then and many countries, including India, have exited or begun exiting their respective lockdowns to revive stalled economies and safeguard the livelihood of the people. Globally, close to 43 per cent of people have recovered so far while nearly 6 per cent have succumbed to the virus.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, India's COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving and the rate of fatality has seen a steady decline to reach 2.83 per cent. It said the recovery rate has improved from 11.42 per cent on April 15 to 26.59 per cent on May 3 and to 38.29 per cent on May 18.The case fatality rate in India now stands at 2.83 per cent as against 6.19 per cent globally. From 3.30 per cent on April 15, India's COVID-19 fatality rate declined to 3.25 per cent on May 3 and came down further to 3.15 per cent on May 18.

Also read: Coronavirus India update: COVID-19 cases surpass Germany, France; tally surges to 1.90 lakh, 5,394 deaths