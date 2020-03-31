Coronavirus crisis: Maharashtra, Telangana CMs, ministers, govt employees to take upto 75% salary cut

In a bid to assist the state in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other state ministers along with members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will take 75 per cent salary cut. The state corporation chairpersons and local bodies representatives will also take a three-fourth salary cut.

"There will be a 75 per cent cut on the salaries of the chief minister, state cabinet, MLCs, MLAs, state corporation chairpersons, and local bodies representatives in view of the financial state of Telangana, due to COVID-19 pandemic," Telangana chief minister KC Rao said on Monday.

Civil servants in the administrative, police and foreign services along with other central service officers will have to take 60 per cent salary deduction. All other categories of employees, including retirees, in the state will see a 50 per cent cut in their pay.

"There will be 60 per cent salary cut for IAS, IPS, IFS and other such central services officers. For all other categories of employees, there will be a 50 per cent salary cut. For Class-IV, outsourcing & contract employees, there will be a 10 per cent salary cut," he added.

In a similar trend, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also announced that he along with other MLAs will take 60 per cent pay cut. The Grade A and B officers will get a 50 per cent salary cut. However, there will be no salary deductions for Grade D employees.

The salary deduction is applicable for the month of March only, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said.

The state governments have taken these decisions after reviewing their financial condition and to assist their revenue departments in the time of crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Telangana revenue department is staring at Rs 12,000 crore loss due to the lockdown, Rao had said earlier.

"The state treasury needs to get Rs 12,000 crore since March 15. Everything is shut - petrol, GST, excise. So, we may have to cut salaries of MLAs and government employees. People have to cooperate - we are in a crisis, this is not a luxury. You have to eat half of what you were eating before," Rao reportedly said on Sunday.

By Chitranjan Kumar with agencies inputs

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: 5 reasons why you need to brace yourself for lower deposit rates

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Another doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Delhi's Babarpur