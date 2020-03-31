Coronavirus in India Live Updates: West Bengal reports another death; 3rd casualty in the state

Coronavirus in India live updates: A 48-year-old woman died in West Bengal late last night (Monday). The woman had no international travel history. This is the third death in the state. India reported the biggest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases at 200 as the total tally of confirmed novel coronavirus cases crossed 1,300. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly virus has jumped to 32. This was after six people from Telangana who attended a religious gathering at Nizamuddin in Delhi died due to COVID-19. Whilst, the Union Health Ministry has said that the novel coronavirus is in the local transmission phase in India and has not yet reached the community transmission stage, the Supreme Court (SC) has warned that the fear and panic due to COVID-19 are fast becoming bigger problems than the contagion itself. Meanwhile, Italy has extended the nationwide lockdown until mid-April to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus infection that has killed over 11,591 people around the world. In New York, US, the death toll due to COVID-19 has surpassed the 1,200-mark.

10.10 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: Visuals- authorities monitoring Nizamuddin area

The authorities are monitoring the area around Markaz building in Nizamuddin area of Delhi with the help of a drone.

Delhi: Monitoring being done in the area around Markaz building, Nizamuddin with the help of a drone. #Coronavirushttps://t.co/NYjKUztr4Fpic.twitter.com/Hk1W5k9j7v - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

10.05 am: Coronavirus Rajasthan news: Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state

Four fresh novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

4 new Coronavirus cases reported- a 44-yr-old man from Jhunjhunu with travel history to Dubai, a 17-yr-old girl from Ajmer & a 65-yr-old man from Dungarpur, both are contacts of an earlier positive case & a 60 yr-old man from Jaipur; Total no.of cases is 76: Rajasthan Health Dept - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

10.00 am: Coronavirus Noida update: Company sealed after 16 people tested positive for COVID-19

The Noida district administration sealed a company in Sector 135 of Noida on Tuesday after 16 people working in the company tested positive for COVID-19- the disease caused by coronavirus. The health department has also registered an FIR.

9.54 am: Coronavirus death West Bengal: 48-year-old woman dies; 3rd death in the state

A 48-year-old woman died in West Bengal late last night (Monday). The woman had no travel history. This is the third death in the state.

9.50 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: Five new COVID-19 positive cases reported

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported fie new novel coronavirus cases, ANI reported citing a health department official. With this the total tally has reached 226 in the state.

9.43 am: Coronavirus cases: Myanmar records first COVID-19 death

Myanmar recorded its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday. A 69-year-old man who was also suffering from cancer died at a hospital in the Yangon, a government spokeswoman said.

9.34 am: Coronavirus news: Singer Kanika Kapoor asymptomatic and stable

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for COVID-19- the disease caused by coronavirus is asymptomatic, stable and doing well, ANI reported.

Kanika Kapoor (in file pic) is asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well. She is taking food normally. Information circulated in the media that she is very sick is false: Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7gTb0GyKoH - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2020

9.24 am: Coronavirus latest news: Govt may look at suggestions for direct transfer to unemployed, migrant workers: Niti Aayog V-C

The government is likely to consider suggestions for direct cash transfer to unemployed workers, comprising migrant workers, in order to compensate them for loss of livelihood in the view of the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Read more here: Govt likely to consider suggestions for cash transfer to unemployed, migrant workers: Niti Aayog V-C

9.18 am: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: Police warns against any April Fool's Day jokes on COVID-19

Police on Monday warned people in Pune, Maharashtra against any rumour mongering or false information regarding novel coronavirus in the name of April Fool's Day jokes or pranks on social media. The Pune rural police have issued a notification concerning this. "In the current situation when a lockdown is in force to contain the spread of coronavirus, people should not spread any such information or messages or rumour regarding virus and lockdown on social media which can create confusion among people and may lead to violation of lockdown," said Narayan Shirgaonkar, sub-divisional police officer, Pune rural police, in the notification. (PTI)

9.13 am: Coronavirus latest news: First US military service member passes away from COVID-19

The first US military service member has died after being infected with COVID-19 infection, the Pentagon said on Monday. The service member was a New Jersey Army National Guardsman who was confirmed for novel coronavirus and had been admitted in hospital since March 21. He passed away on Saturday, according to Pentagon.

9.06 am: Coronavirus Karnataka news: More than 12,000 inferior quality N95 masks confiscated

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch has confiscated over 12,000 substandard N95 masks. Meanwhile, the investigation is underway.

Karnataka: Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has seized 12,000 fake N95 masks; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/gk1idnYTC0 - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

8.55 am: Coronavirus update worldwide: COVID-19 global death toll past 35,000

Over 35,000 people have died worldwide due to the novel coronavirus outbreak with most of them being in Europe, AFP reported. Overall, 35,905 people have died globally, including 26,076 in Europe. Italy has reported the highest number of deaths with 11,591, followed by Spain with 7,340 and China with 3,304 deaths.

8.44 am: Coronavirus Kerala updates: 2nd death reported in the state

Kerala reported its second COVID-19 death on Tuesday after a 68-year-old died in Thiruvananthapuram.

8.33 am: Coronavirus Delhi news: Govt puts around 200 in isolation at Nizamuddin West

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have cordoned off an area in Nizamuddin West in South Delhi and quarantined around 200 people in hospitals after many people who attended a religious gathering there earlier this month developed symptoms of novel coronavirus.

Delhi: People continue to board buses in the Nizammudin area, to be taken to different hospitals for a checkup. A religious gathering was held in Markaz, that violated lockdown conditions and several #COVID19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering. pic.twitter.com/qQAw8LD7eF - ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

8.17 am: Coronavirus Mumbai news: 47 new COVID-19 positive cases in single day

Around 47 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the Greater Mumbai area, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Out of these cases, 18 people were tested at private labs between March 24 and March 28. With this the total tally in Mumbai has climbed to 147.