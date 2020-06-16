Coronavirus: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) after suffering from high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels, has tested negative for novel coronavirus on Tuesday. A senior official of the RGSSH said, "He was brought to the hospital late at night. A COVID test was done on him and he has tested negative."

Doctors at RGSSH have said that Jain's condition is stable for now and he has been supplemented with oxygen supply. PTI reported that Jain's condition is being continuously monitored. Delhi Health Minister, who is also the AAP MLA from Shakurpur Basti, tweeted, "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Without worrying about your health, you engaged in public service for 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon."

Arvind Kejriwal was not the only AAP leader to react to this news as Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia and Labour Minister of Delhi, Gopal Rai also took to Twitter to wish Jain a speedy recovery.

Take care dear @SatyendarJain . My prayers for your speedy recovery. https://t.co/hiB3vN6dfr - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 16, 2020

Jain was also present during the review meeting between the Centre and the Delhi government on Sunday. This meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, LG Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi CM Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia among others.

