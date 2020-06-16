Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital due to fever; tested for COVID

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to hospital after he developed a fever. His oxygen levels had also dropped following which he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. "Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain said.

Jain underwent a coronavirus test and the results are awaited. He has been reportedly put on oxygen support.

Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated â Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) June 16, 2020

After Jain was admitted, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "You have been working for the people day and night, without a care for your own health. Please take care of your well-being and get well soon." The Health Minister's symptoms have developed days after CM Kejriwal developed fever and sore throat causing concerns. He underwent a coronavirus test and was kept under isolation.

Jain was present at a meeting between the Centre and Delhi government on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, LG Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Secretary and Home Secretary apart from other officials.

