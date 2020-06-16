Coronavirus: DMRC aims to restart Delhi Metro; separate entry, exit, temp checks part of guidelines

DMRC is working on a plan to restart metro services in Delhi amid phase one of the 'unlocking' of the economy.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working with the Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials to design a standard operating procedure (SOPs) to reinstate metro operations, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Delhi Metro has remained inoperative for more than 85 days since the Janata Curfew.

As per the daily, there will be a restricted entry of passengers at the station gates. In addition to this, the DMRC is planning to mark a separate entry/exit gates and maintaining queues based on the destination. Hand sanitisers will be made available at each gate. The CISF personnel will also record the temperature of the passengers using thermal scanner. The Delhi Police will be responsible for ensuring social distancing of passengers outside the gates. The CISF will also keep a check on the status of the crowd inside the metro and will directly coordinate with the police.

Furthermore, entry gates will be changed to destination-specific gates in major metro stations like Rajiv Chowk, Hauz Khas that witness high footfall every day. This means separate queues of passengers will be maintained for different destinations.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, India has started to relax curbs in a phased manner. Under the first phase, markets, malls, shops, and religious places were allowed to open. Phase two envisages the reopening of schools, colleges, coaching centers.

At present, India has reported 3.43 lakh cases of coronavirus infection, out of which 1.80 lakh have recovered and 9,900 have died.

