Coronavirus effect in Lok Sabha: Member asks question wearing mask

Navneet Ravi Rana, an independent member from Maharashtra, on Thursday asked a question in Lok Sabha wearing a mask.

With cases of coronavirus being reported in the country, many people have started wearing masks as a precaution to ward off infection.

During the Question Hour, Rana asked a question about power supply wearing a mask.

She represents Amravati constituency in Maharashtra.

The proceedings were later adjourned till noon, amid ruckus over Delhi violence.

Also Read: Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal accused of dowry harassment by wife

Also Read: Coronavirus: Five quarantined in Vizag on arrival from Malaysia