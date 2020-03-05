Coronavirus: Five quarantined in Vizag on arrival from Malaysia

Five people, including a family of 3, who arrived in Vizag from Malaysia have been shifted to a quarantine after being detected with mild fever. The family had gone on a vacation to Malaysia and Singapore. Another 2 people who arrived from Bahrain are also quarantined. Samples of these people have been sent to Pune and Hyderabad for testing. Around 4,300 people have been screened at the Vishakhapatnam airport till now.

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert after an increase in suspected cases of coronavirus. Eleven new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday from Vishakhapatnam, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari and Krishna districts.

The state government has screened around 262 passengers with coronavirus symptoms and quarantined them so far. Of these passengers, around 170 people have returned from quarantine without any infection whereas 92 have been kept in isolation and their reports are awaited.

While hearing a PIL on COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana HC has also asked the government to take significant steps "on a war footing" to prevent the development of coronavirus. The Telangana HC has also directed the government to take the required precautionary and issue advisories and alerts against any large Holi celebrations.

