Coronavirus impact: Inflation outlook uncertain at this point, says RBI's Shaktikanta Das

The monetary policy committee (MPC) believes that the inflation outlook is uncertain at this point, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. The elevated level of pulses inflation is worrisome and immediate step-up of open market sales can cool down cereal prices, Das also said in his third address amid the ongoing lockdown. "Exports have suffered their worst slump in the last 30 years. Food inflation has increased to 8.6% in April 2020," Das said.

The headline inflation is expected to remain firm in the first half of 2020 and should ease in the second half of 2020, aided by favourable base effects, he also said. "More space will open up to address risk to growth if the inflation trajectory remains as expected," RBI Governor said in the statement.

Earlier, RBI announced a cut in repo rate by 40 bps. The reverse repo rate now stands at 3.35 per cent."COVID Pandemic has crippled the global economy. We must have faith in India's resilience & come out of all odds," RBI Governor said in the third message via video conference. The first address by Shaktikanta Das amid the lockdown was on March 27 and the second was on April 17.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced an extension in the moratorium on payment of all term loans by another three months to help borrowers.

